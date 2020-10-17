Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,204 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

