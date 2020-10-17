Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

ALL stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

