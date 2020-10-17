Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

