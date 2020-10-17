Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 38.1% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 295,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $19,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,585,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $1,594,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.90.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,232 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $90.84.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

