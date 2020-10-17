Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2,411.4% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 504.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.