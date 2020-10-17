Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 955 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 769,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,175,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 26.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,212 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $297,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 76.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $7,250,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.