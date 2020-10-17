Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.7% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,525.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,436.75. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

