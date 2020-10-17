Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,760.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,703.33.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,525.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,436.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.