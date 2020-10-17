Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has $53.00 price target on the software’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.80.

ALTR stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 60,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,400.00. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $186,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,256 shares of company stock valued at $16,711,086 over the last 90 days. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

