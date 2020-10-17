Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells $4,394,400.00 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $4,394,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $3,236,100.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -325.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

