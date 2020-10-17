Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$47.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

AIF opened at C$55.97 on Friday. Altus Group Limited has a one year low of C$33.18 and a one year high of C$56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.75.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$155.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9208753 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Charles Orlik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,396. Also, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.30, for a total value of C$403,643.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,457,211. Insiders sold a total of 22,385 shares of company stock worth $1,169,385 over the last ninety days.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

