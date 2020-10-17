American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Public have underperformed its industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the declining enrolment trend by students using Federal Student Aid. Moreover, increase in employee compensation costs, advertising and marketing expenses, professional fees in APEI and higher instructional materials costs at HCN, are hurting the company. This along with COVID-19 impacts remains a concern. However, the company has been gaining strength from increased demand for online courses and nursing programs. Also, initiatives like affordable tuitions, online programs, strategic efforts aimed at improving student success and strong digital marketing campaigns are likely to benefit the company going forward. Earnings estimates for the company's 2020 earnings have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.”

Get American Public Education alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $448.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $51,560.31. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,151. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.