American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,955,000 after buying an additional 182,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $242.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.69.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

