AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 53.8% in September

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. AmeriCann has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc, a specialized cannabis company, develops product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities in the United States. It intends to offer a package of services that includes consulting, design, construction, and financing to approved and licensed marijuana operators. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

