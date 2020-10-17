Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the September 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 78.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

