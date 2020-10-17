Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. Limoneira reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $43,627.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 42.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 47.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.