Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Brokerages predict that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.17). Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBIO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 165.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

