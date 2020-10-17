Analysts Expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $383.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 163,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,599 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 895,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 316,525 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 936.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 966,054 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMRK opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

