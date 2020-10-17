Analysts Set Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) PT at $38.50

Shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMRA shares. Citigroup upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

IMRA opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $62.71.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.