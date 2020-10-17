Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Preferred Shares Series G (NYSE:NLY.PG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Preferred Shares Series G (NYSE:NLY.PG)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 84,351 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

About Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Preferred Shares Series G (NYSE:NLY.PG)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

