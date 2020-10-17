Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -126.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

