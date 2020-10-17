Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.54.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth $1,781,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 504.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth $637,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

