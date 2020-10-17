Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

NYSE:AIF opened at $12.87 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 56.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

