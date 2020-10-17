Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri Sells 243,431 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,063.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $127,410,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $162,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

