Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Raised to Positive at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a positive rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,063.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,934 shares of company stock worth $189,446,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

