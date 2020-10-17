Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is driven by strength in semiconductor equipment demand and strong growth across all revenue segments. Further, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in IoT, communications, automotive and sensor solutions remained a positive. Strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. It remains optimistic about price elasticity of NAND, which is expected to bolster NAND customer spending. However, market uncertainties persist. Softness in semiconductor and display markets on account of slowdown in spending by memory and display customers’ spending is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.29.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,600,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,007,000 after acquiring an additional 867,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,913,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 663,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

