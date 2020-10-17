Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

APRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Aprea Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 30.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

