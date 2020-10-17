Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $324,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,207.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

