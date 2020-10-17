AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on November 18th

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE ATR opened at $116.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average is $111.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,923.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

