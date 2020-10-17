Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.50. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $11.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

