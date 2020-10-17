Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

ABUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.79.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,959.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

