ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.58. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.42 and a twelve month high of C$8.39.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.70 million. Analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.1594904 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is -12.67%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

