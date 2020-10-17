ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.03 ($17.69).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

