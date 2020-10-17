Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Given a C$4.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cormark raised their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) alerts:

Shares of AR opened at C$2.71 on Friday. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.76 and a 1 year high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.19. The firm has a market cap of $785.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.06.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$80.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.