Aries Wealth Management Buys 473 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $24,299,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $8,271,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

