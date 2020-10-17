Aries Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.05 and its 200-day moving average is $322.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.