Aries Wealth Management Has $673,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $329.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.35 and a 200-day moving average of $297.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $333.70. The company has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

