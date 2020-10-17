Aries Wealth Management Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 388,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $174.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $177.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.