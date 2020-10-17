Aries Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.34. The company has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,962 shares of company stock valued at $103,292,012. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

