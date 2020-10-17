Aries Wealth Management Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aries Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barton Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

