Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.25. Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

About Armanino Foods Of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

