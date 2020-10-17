Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Given a C$1.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TSE:AOT opened at C$1.15 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.40. The stock has a market cap of $317.22 million and a P/E ratio of -25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.98.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

