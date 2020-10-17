Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) Trading Down 2.2%

Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 2,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Ashford alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.78 million.

Ashford Company Profile (NASDAQ:AINC)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.