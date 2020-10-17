ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.41 Per Share

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.4095 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27.

ASML has increased its dividend payment by 190.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $386.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. ASML has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $409.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

