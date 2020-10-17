ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.16. ASOS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.24 and a beta of 4.00.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

