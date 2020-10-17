ASOS PLC/ADR’s (ASOMY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Get ASOS PLC/ADR alerts:

ASOS PLC/ADR stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 159.24 and a beta of 4.00. ASOS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $71.47.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.