Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after acquiring an additional 907,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $148.42 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.64. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

