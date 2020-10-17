Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) PT Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

AGR stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. Research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Avangrid by 73.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 187.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

