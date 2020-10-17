Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.22.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $46,579.20. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

