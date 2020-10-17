Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities cut Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. Avista has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Avista’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $35,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,923. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 39.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Avista by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Avista by 9,944.0% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 492,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 488,050 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Avista by 27.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,619,000 after buying an additional 572,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

